Fire in DH Poonch creates scare

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 19: A sudden panic gripped the Raja Sukhdev District Hospital in Poonch after a fire broke out in a section today , but a swift response from hospital staff and the Fire and Emergency Services men brought the flames under control before it could spread to the hospital wards.

Reports said the fire started at around 8 am from a garbage dump outside the hospital's labour room and quickly spread, engulfing the windows of a nearby room where unused hospital equipment was stored. The hospital staff noticed the fire and immediately began efforts to douse the flames.

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"The fire was accidental and spread rapidly initially. Hospital staff immediately attempted to control the blaze while informing the fire and emergency services and police. A fire tender was rushed to the hospital and the fire was brought under control in time," a senior hospital official said.

He said the affected room is located around 8-10 metres from the hospital wards, adding that the prompt response and alertness of the hospital staff prevented the flames from spreading to the patient areas. There was no major damage to the hospital property, though a couple of windows were burnt and some dead stock was damaged.

The hospital's fire safety system was also activated, he added. The official said the fire triggered panic, with several patients moved to safer places by their attendants as a precautionary measure. Thick smoke was also seen billowing from the affected area. The situation, however, was brought under control shortly afterwards, and there were no reports of any injuries in the incident, he said.

The police team inspected the scene to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and has started investigations, he added.