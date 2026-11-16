Fire in building in southern  Thailand kills 11 people

BANGKOK, Nov 16: A fire burned through a building in southern Thailand early Monday, killing 11 people, authorities said.

The fire started around 2 am in the building in Phuket that has a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor and residences on the upper floors, officials of the local government said. It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

There were 17 other people who were slightly injured.

Phuket police commander Surachai Sooksai said officers are still investigating the cause of the fire, but initial investigations found an electrical transformer near the building had exploded shortly before the fire started.

Phuket Gov. Chodnarin Koedsom said the rental shop had about 100 motorcycles, along with stored gas, engine oil, plastic materials and tires. He said these combustible materials may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and the thick, toxic smoke.

He said the victims appeared to try to escape the fire to the higher floors. One body was found on the third floor and 10 others were found on the fifth floor.

Phuket is on an island in southern Thailand and a popular tourist destination. (AP)