Fire destroys 30-35 shops near Jammu Railway Station, losses run into crores

Assessing losses, compensation accordingly: Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: A massive fire destroyed around 30 to 35 shops at Shiv Market, opposite Jammu Railway Station, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, causing losses worth crores of rupees and leaving several shopkeepers devastated ahead of the festive season. No casualties were reported in the incident.

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The fire reportedly broke out between 10.30 pm and 10.45 pm on Sunday, possibly due to a short circuit, and spread rapidly across the market. It was brought under complete control around 5 am on Monday after an operation lasting nearly six-and-a-half hours.

Around 11 fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, officials said.

The shops gutted in the fire included two eateries, garment and blanket outlets, dry fruit shops and other commercial establishments.

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While the exact extent of the damage is being assessed, officials said the losses are substantial, with several shopkeepers losing their entire stock and businesses.

The affected shopkeepers claimed the fire erupted due to a short-circuit and spread quickly, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

They alleged that a delay in the response of the Fire and Emergency Services Department allowed the flames to spread, resulting in extensive damage.

Vikas Gupta, one of the affected shopkeepers, claimed that the department was informed within five minutes of the short circuit being noticed, but fire tenders were dispatched nearly an hour later.

"Had they started the firefighting operation in time, the extent of the damage could have been prevented," he said.

Another shopkeeper, whose dry fruit outlet was destroyed, alleged that he too rushed to the Fire and Emergency Services office immediately after noticing the fire.

However, he claimed that officials kept him occupied with recording details of the incident instead of promptly deploying fire tenders.

The affected shopkeepers appealed to the Government to immediately assess the losses and help them rebuild their businesses.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa visited the affected area during the night while firefighting operations were underway.

He later returned on Monday along with Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta to apprise Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal, Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ansuya Jamwal of the losses suffered by traders.

Addressing reporters, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal said the cause of the fire was being ascertained and around 30 shops had suffered damage.

Describing the firefighting operation in the congested market as challenging, he appreciated the efforts of the district administration, Fire and Emergency Services Department, Police, civil society and the staff and management of major hotels in the vicinity in helping contain the blaze.

He said the Deputy Commissioner and the concerned Tehsildar were assessing the damage and preparing a list of affected shopkeepers to facilitate compensation under the applicable rules.

Randhawa said local residents and shopkeepers had worked together throughout the night to minimise the damage.

He added that the Deputy Commissioner Jammu and Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu remained at the site until around 3 am to assess individual losses and explore ways to help traders rebuild their businesses.

Appealing to the administration to allow him to contribute from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Randhawa said he was willing to provide up to Rs 50 lakh for rebuilding the market, subject to permission to use the fund for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep anguish over the devastating fire at Shiv Market.

He has directed the administration to extend all possible assistance to the affected shopkeepers and take necessary measures to support them in the aftermath of the incident.