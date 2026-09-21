Fire damages Mata Vaishno Devi helipad terminal

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 20: A ticket counter and some electronic gadgets turned into ashes at helipad terminal fire that broke out at Katra- the base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave shrine, here today.

However, there was no loss of life or injuries to anyone in the fire incident, that took place in the wee hours around 3:15 hours at the helipad terminal due to an apparent short circuit.

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According to Police, a joint team of firefighters, Shrine Board employees and security personnel acted swiftly and controlled the fire within 30 minutes thus preventing the blaze from spreading further.

The terminal, which is an important transit point for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, was closed at the time of the incident.

Some computers at the ticket counter, and a coffee shop were reduced to ashes in the incident while exact damage is being assessed,” said the police officials.