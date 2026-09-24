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Home / Latest News / Fire And Fury Corps GoC Reviews Operational Preparedness In Ladakh's Zanskar Valley

Fire And Fury Corps GoC Reviews Operational Preparedness In Ladakh's Zanskar Valley

Leh/Jammu, Sep 24: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Madanraj Pandey visited the strategically important Zanskar valley in Ladakh and reviewed operational preparedness, officials said on Thursday. During his visit on Wednesday, Lt Gen Pandey...

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Daily Excelsior
01:03 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Leh/Jammu, Sep 24: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Madanraj Pandey visited the strategically important Zanskar valley in Ladakh and reviewed operational preparedness, officials said on Thursday.

During his visit on Wednesday, Lt Gen Pandey also visited Army installations at Padum and reviewed the ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects, including those along the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha (N-P-D) Axis, with a focus on enhancing operational preparedness and sustainability in the challenging high-altitude terrain, they said.

The N-P-D Axis is a strategic 298-km road connecting Nimmu in Ladakh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through Padum in Zanskar Valley.

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The GoC also interacted with troops and commended them for their professionalism, operational commitment and steadfast devotion to duty, the officials said. (Agencies)

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