FIR against police officers after six days of protest in Bharat Bhushan Tiwari encounter case

ARA, June 23 : An FIR has been registered against police officers involved in the controversial encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district, following allegations that he was shot dead after surrendering.

According to Bhojpur Police Superintendent office, the case was lodged at Shahpur police station on the basis of a written complaint submitted by the deceased's mother. Jagdishpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Sharma, then Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Malakar, and other police personnel associated with the operation have been made named accused in the FIR.

Bhojpur SP confirmed the development in a press note issued this evening evening. He said that Shahpur Police Station Case No. 178/26 had been registered on the complaint of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's mother and that the matter would be investigated in accordance with the law.

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The encounter, which took place at Bilauti village on June 17, has remained under intense public scrutiny. Family members and local residents have alleged that Tiwari had surrendered and thrown away his weapon before police personnel who later allegedly shot him dead. Relatives further claimed that he was hit by four bullets fired from close range.

The incident triggered widespread protests in the region. On June 18, angry villagers blocked the Ara-Buxar four-lane highway for nearly six hours, demanding action against the policemen involved and a judicial inquiry into the encounter.

The FIR was registered after nearly six days of protests, political pressure and public controversy surrounding the case.

As it is, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a popular local social activist was killed in the police encounter which took place at Bilauti village under Shahpur police station area in Bhojpur district on June 17.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has already ordered a a judicial inquiry into the police encounter to ensure an independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all aspects of the incident.

(UNI)