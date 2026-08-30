FIR against Mamata for violating Calcutta High Court order during TMCP programme

KOLKATA, Aug 29 : The Kolkata Police have filed an FIR against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged violation of a Calcutta High Court order in connection with the foundation day programme of the Trinamool Chhattra Parishad following instruction from incumbent CM Suvendu Adhikari.

The suo motu FIR was registered at the Hastings Police Station on Thursday hours after the TMCP held its foundation day programme in South Kolkata's Cathedral Road where Banerjee and other senior leaders of the Trinamul Congress' Kalighat faction addressed the gathering.

The FIR was based on a letter of complaint from Sub Inspector Apu Baidya who alleged that Banerjee, along with organisers of TMCP entered into a "criminal conspiracy" and in pursuant to the same, violated the high court order.

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The FIR accuses Banerjee of provoking her supporters during the programme, following which the crowd "pushed aside the barricades, jostled with police personnel deployed for maintaining law and order, created a chaotic situation and obstructed the vehicular movement of one flank of cathedral Road".

The high court had directed that the meeting be held on one side of the road, while vehicles were to pass through the adjoining lane. However, the gathering resulted in congestion in the traffic lane.

The FIR also alleged that the TMCP continued the programme beyond the time permitted by the Calcutta High Court.

Sometime after the meeting ended, the chief minister addressed a gathering outside Jadavpur University, and lashed out against Banerjee.

"You all saw, how the former chief minister violated the high court order today. The court had clearly stated that one flank of the road would have to be kept completely free for vehicular movement. "But what did she do she called those standing under trees and ensured the road was blocked," he said.

Adhikari said he has already ordered the police administration to register an FIR immediately. "Besides, the high court will be moved against her in view of the incident. This illegal act will by no means be tolerated".

(UNI)