Financial Commissioner Orders Dismissal Of Former MTS Employee In Srinagar Over Alleged Forgery, Fraud

Srinagar, Oct 21: The Office of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Jammu and Kashmir, has ordered the dismissal of Ms. Fozia Afzal, a former Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee who was posted in the Assistant Commissioner Nazool office, Srinagar, and was subsequently attached to the SQ Section of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Srinagar, following departmental proceedings concerning allegations of financial fraud, forgery of official documents and misuse of official position.

The dismissal order, issued vide Government Order No. 122-FC (Rev) of 2026, dated October 14, 2026, details the course of departmental proceedings initiated against the employee after complaints were received alleging that money had been collected from two women on the pretext of arranging land and shop allotments through official channels.

According to the order, the case originated from complaints lodged by Ms. Smarti, a resident of Sonwar, Srinagar, and Ms. Moomina, a resident of Rampora Chattabal. The complainants alleged that they had paid ₹2 lakh and ₹50,000, respectively, in connection with promises of allotment of five marlas of land each at Toyota, Bemina, and a shop at Jehangir Chowk.

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The allegations prompted administrative action and a departmental inquiry to examine the authenticity of the allotment documents, the circumstances surrounding the alleged financial transactions and the possible misuse of official authority.

As recorded in the order, the employee was placed under suspension by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, through an order dated June 8, 2021. The matter was subsequently referred to the District Vigilance Officer, Srinagar, for examination and initiation of departmental proceedings.

A charge sheet was served upon the employee on June 12, 2021. The charges included alleged misuse of official position, forgery of the seals and signatures of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, and the use of fictitious dispatch numbers purportedly associated with different sections of the office.

The employee submitted a reply denying the allegations levelled against her.

The matter was also referred to the Crime Branch, Kashmir, in July 2021, for necessary inquiry and consideration of the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

Subsequently, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, through a communication dated September 27, 2021, informed the Deputy Commissioner’s Office about the alleged involvement of the employee, along with others, in the forgery of documents. The matter was also referred to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

The departmental proceedings were taken forward with the appointment of Assistant Commissioner Revenue Raeis Ahmad Bhat as the Inquiry Officer by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, through an order dated September 30, 2023.

A fresh charge sheet was issued to the employee on October 6, 2023, and her reply was received on October 10, 2023.

The Inquiry Officer subsequently submitted the inquiry report on October 14, 2023, recording findings relating to the disputed allotment documents and the alleged financial dealings between the parties.

According to the findings reproduced in the dismissal order, the allotment orders purportedly provided to the applicants appeared to carry forged signatures and stamps. The inquiry report further observed that the signatures appearing on the disputed documents resembled those of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

The report also referred to money trails and bank transactions which, according to the inquiry findings, indicated financial dealings between the complainants and Ms. Fozia Afzal.

These findings formed part of the departmental record examined during the proceedings concerning the alleged irregularities in the proposed land and shop allotments.

The allegations examined during the proceedings concerned the purported use of official documents and administrative authority to facilitate allotments of land and commercial property.

The complaints raised questions regarding the authenticity of the documents shown to the applicants, the alleged collection of money and the use of official seals, signatures and dispatch references.

The inquiry examined these aspects as part of the departmental process. The employee, however, had denied the allegations in her reply to the charge sheet.

The case subsequently proceeded through the prescribed departmental mechanism before the Office of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Jammu and Kashmir, issued the dismissal order on October 14, 2026.

The dismissal order marks the culmination of departmental proceedings initiated following complaints concerning alleged financial transactions and suspected forgery of official documents.

The action relates to allegations that purported land and shop allotments were used as the basis for collecting money from the complainants, with the inquiry report recording concerns regarding the authenticity of the documents and the financial dealings under examination.

The matter also involved referrals to vigilance authorities, the Crime Branch and the concerned police station at different stages of the proceedings.

Further details concerning the complete operative portion of the dismissal order, any additional departmental directions and the present status or outcome of any separate criminal proceedings could not be established from the details reproduced in the available account.(KNC)

See Order Copy Click Here.....