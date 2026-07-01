Financial assistance scheme for women to be rolled out from Dhuri: Punjab CM

DHURI, Jun 30: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said the state government's monthly financial assistance scheme for women will be launched from his assembly constituency of Dhuri on Wednesday.

Under the 'Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna', women from the general category will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes will receive Rs 1,500.

The amount will be transferred directly into their bank accounts, and women already receiving social security pensions will also remain eligible, Mann told reporters here on Tuesday.

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"Nearly 97 per cent of women in Punjab are expected to reap the benefit. The state government has allocated Rs 9,300 crore for the scheme in the budget," Mann said.

More than 40 lakh women have already been registered, and the benefits will be applicable from July 1 even if the registration cards are delivered later, he further said.

The chief minister had earlier said that the first instalment of Rs 4,500 for scheduled castes and Rs 3,000 for general category women, which is equal to three months of monthly financial assistance, would be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on July 1.

Women aged 18 years or above, registered as voters in Punjab and possessing a valid Aadhaar card reflecting Punjab residency along with a valid Voter ID issued by the Election Commission, shall be eligible to be enrolled as beneficiaries under the scheme.

Certain categories of women, including regular or retired employees of the Punjab government or the central government or any other State/UT Government in the country, elected MLAs or MPs or the spouses of a serving minister, MP or MLA, are excluded from this scheme.

Notably, giving monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per woman was a key poll promise of the ruling party before the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Replying to a question on the Akal Takht's directions regarding the anti-sacrilege law that were issued on Monday, Mann said, "Sri Akal Takht Sahib is supreme for me and my family."

"Every directive issued by this sacred institution will be fully honoured, and a detailed discussion on the matter will also be held in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha," he said.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Monday directed the Punjab government to remove objectionable clauses in the anti-sacrilege law in line with Sikh sentiments within a month, as all Sikh MLAs, including ministers, from the state appeared before the highest seat of Sikhism after being summoned.

Addressing the lawmakers at the Akal Takht, its head priest, Gargajj, pointed out several objections to the law and asked the state to put on hold the implementation of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, until suitable amendments are made. (PTI)