Financial Accountability is our greatest constitutional covenant

Ranbir Singh Pathania

mlaudhampureast@gmail.com

When public money moves from the treasury, it ceases to be a mere entry in a ledger. It represents the collective trust of the people-a widow's pension, a child's classroom, a patient's medicine, and a community's road. Ensuring that this sacred trust is spent lawfully, prudently, and effectively is not just an administrative routine; it is the beating heart of our parliamentary democracy.

Advertisement

Recently, gathered at the Kerala Legislative Assembly for the National Conference of Public Accounts Committees (PAC) chaired alongside Lok Sabha and state/UT counterparts, I pitchforked for a sharper focus an urgent reality: the role of the PAC must evolve from a retrospective post-mortem committee into an active catalyst for good governance.

The Evolution of Oversight: From 3 A's to 4th A's

For decades, the financial architecture of our legislative oversight has rested on the traditional pillars of Accounts, Audit, and Accountability. These mechanisms look backward to examine where public money went. But in an era of rapid digital governance-where Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMS), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) move funds at lightning speed-looking backward is no longer enough.

We must expand our framework to include a Fourth A: Appreciation.

Too often, legislative committees and audit reports focus solely on punitive corrections or detecting irregularities. While safeguarding public funds against ineligible payments is non-negotiable, we must also recognize and reward departments and civil servants who deliver projects ahead of schedule, eliminate leakages, and innovate transparent digital services. Appreciation protects upright civil servants from policy paralysis and creates scalable models of excellence across states.

5th A : Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI does not replace human judgment; rather, it dismantles the myth of paper compliance by moving from random sample audits to 100% population transaction analysis.

By integrating AI into audit secretariats, we transform oversight from a retrospective post-mortem into a predictive shield-ensuring public money is tracked, protected, and accounted for as it moves.

The Ground Reality: Beyond the Register

Technology and audit trails bring transparency, but they are only as good as the human intent behind them. A clean digital interface can sometimes mask procedural delays or distribute database errors faster if underlying workflows are flawed.

As noted in recent governance reviews-such as audits surrounding social security schemes and welfare disbursements-the ultimate test of public expenditure is felt on the ground. As a guiding principle for every administrator: For a pensioner, governance is not proven by an entry in a register, but by the pension landing in their bank account on time. Dual responsibility demands that we simultaneously safeguard public funds against fraudulent leakages while ensuring that not a single genuine beneficiary is excluded.

An Eight-Point Agenda for the Future of PACs

To ensure the Public Accounts Committee remains a vigilant guardian of the public purse and an anchor of legislativeSupremacy, we must institutionalize systemic reforms. An eight-point national agenda can redefine how legislative oversight functions across the country:

National Digital Portal for PAC Recommendations: To track real, ground-level compliance rather than endless paper replies.

Mandatory Departmental Standing Audit Committees: Monthly reviews chaired directly by Administrative Secretaries.

Registers of Recurring Deficiencies: To systematically target chronic bottlenecks like Utilization Certificate delays, unspent funds, and March-end spending rushes.

Specialized Research Support: Equipping PAC secretariats with data analysts, forensic accountants, and legal experts.

Comprehensive Audit of Public-Funded Entities: Expanding oversight to Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), parastatals, and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) wherever public guarantees are involved.

Inter-Legislative Knowledge Hub: A shared repository for model Action Taken Notes (ATNs) and landmark reports.

Clear Public Communication: Translating complex financial findings into plain, accessible language for citizens.

Outcome-Based Success Metrics: Measuring our success not by the number of meetings held, but by the tangible decline in irregularities and the improvement of public service delivery.

Connecting the Threads: From Kashmir to Keralam

The journey of financial accountability in India carries deep historical roots. From the establishment of the Central PAC under the Government of India Act in 1921 to the legislative evolution of the erstwhile J&K Praja Sabha in the 1930s recognizing the principle of voting on supply, the evolution has been profound.

Culturally, our ethos runs even deeper. Whether viewed through the lens of the Rishi-Sufi tradition of Lal Ded and Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Wali-where public resources are treated as an Amanat (divine trust) rather than a privilege-or through Kerala's legendary janakeeya (people-centric) literacy and active democratic engagement model, the core spirit remains identical.

By anchoring our administrative action in constitutional covenants, independent audit evidence, legislative scrutiny, and lasting institutional learning, we need to ensure that public money truly translates to public welfare.

(Courtesy, Excerpt of My Speech, carried by Sansad TV and a section of other media too delivered at Thiruvanthapuram (Kerelam assembly) during national conference of PAC chairpersons with Lok Sabha PAC and PACs of States/UTs on 4th November, 2026)