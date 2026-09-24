Finance Ministry to begin pre-budget meetings from Oct 12

NEW DELHI, Sep 23: The finance ministry will begin a month-long series of pre-budget meetings from October 12 as part of the preparations for Union Budget 2027-28.

"Pre-budget discussions to finalise RE (Revised Estimate) 2026-27 and BE (Budget Estimate) 2027-28 in respect of the Grants/appropriations will commence with effect from 12.10.2026 under the Chairmanship of Secretary (Expenditure)," a notice by the Budget Division of the ministry said.

The notice dated September 23, 2026, circulated to all ministries and departments, has a schedule of meetings with the Department of Expenditure.

The schedule has been prepared taking into account various exigencies, and is being circulated well in advance.

Hence, ministries and departments should ensure that the necessary details required should be submitted by October 6, 2026, the notice said.

These meetings will continue till November 13 as per the schedule.

The Budget Estimates for 2027-28 will be provisionally finalised after completion of pre-budget meetings.

The Budget 2027-28 is likely to be presented on February 1.

It will be the fourth budget of the Modi 3.0 government and the 10th straight budget for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a rare distinction in Indian polity.

The Budget 2027-28 would be presented against the backdrop of ongoing West Asia crisis leading to global supply chain disruption, elevated crude oil prices and moderation in global growth.

However, domestic growth is expected to be strong around 7 per cent in the current financial year. India clocked a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, the fastest among the large economies in the world.

The budget for the next financial year is expected to focus on the reform continuation exercise to further accelerate economic growth, along with measures to create jobs and boost domestic demand. (PTI)