Finalists of Miss Teen International 2026 visit Taj Mahal

AGRA (UP), Aug 26: Finalists of the Miss Teen International 2026 pageant visited the Taj Mahal here on Wednesday.

The finalists, representing around 30 countries including Mexico, the United States, Spain, the Philippines, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, India and Cambodia, spent around two hours inside the iconic monument.

"It is a matter of pride that the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is in India. We got the opportunity to bring contestants from 30 countries to the Taj Mahal," Miss Teen International India Divvya Wadhwa said.

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She said Miss Teen International was a major global event and the finale would be held in Jaipur on August 30. The Miss Teen International 2026 winner will be crowned at the finale. (PTI)