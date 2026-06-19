GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER, RAMBAN

(District Administrative Complex, Maitra Ramban-182144)

Advertisement

Subject: - Final Selection List for the post of Financial Literacy in District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Ramban and Multi¬Tasking Staff (MTS) in One Stop Center (OSC) Ramban advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2026 dated 19-01-2026.

Whereas vide advertisement notice No. 01 of 2026 dated 19-01-2026, for engagement of different categories of posts under One Stop Centre (OSC) Ramban and District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Ramban on purely temporary/contractual basis, as per fresh guideline issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Gol; and

Whereas, the qualification for selection against the post, as per the Indent/Advt., is/was as under:

Click here to see list.......