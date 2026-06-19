Final Selection List for the post of Financial Literacy in District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Ramban and Multi¬Tasking Staff (MTS) in One Stop Center (OSC) Ramban
GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER, RAMBAN (District Administrative Complex, Maitra Ramban-182144) Subject: - Final Selection List for the post of Financial Literacy in District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Ramban and Multi¬Tasking Staff...
GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER, RAMBAN
(District Administrative Complex, Maitra Ramban-182144)
Subject: - Final Selection List for the post of Financial Literacy in District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Ramban and Multi¬Tasking Staff (MTS) in One Stop Center (OSC) Ramban advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2026 dated 19-01-2026.
Whereas vide advertisement notice No. 01 of 2026 dated 19-01-2026, for engagement of different categories of posts under One Stop Centre (OSC) Ramban and District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Ramban on purely temporary/contractual basis, as per fresh guideline issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Gol; and
Whereas, the qualification for selection against the post, as per the Indent/Advt., is/was as under: