Final Assault on Drugs

Jammu and Kashmir has, in recent years, been rewriting its own story. Tourist footfall has reached record highs, investment has begun to trickle into sectors long considered too fragile to attract capital, and a hard-won calm has allowed ordinary life, schools, markets, sports, and cultural festivals to reclaim public space in ways that would have seemed improbable not long ago. It is precisely because so much has been rebuilt that the drug menace could not be allowed to fester unchecked, quietly undoing gains achieved at considerable cost. A region finally finding its footing could scarcely afford to lose its youth to addiction even as it opened up on every other front.

It is against this backdrop that the completion of 100 days of the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan deserves to be recognised as a genuine turning point rather than a mere administrative milestone. What distinguishes this campaign from earlier, more scattered efforts is the visible ownership shown at the very top. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha did not merely announce the initiative; he walked it, district by district, lending the campaign a moral authority that no circular or directive could have supplied on its own. That sense of personal commitment appears to have travelled downward through the administrative machinery and, more importantly, outward into society itself. Indeed, the breadth of participation is what makes this campaign remarkable. Police personnel, students, journalists, ordinary citizens and, most poignantly, the families of victims have all found a role to play, whether directly through enforcement and awareness drives or indirectly by simply refusing to look away any longer. A menace that thrives on silence and shame has, for the first time in a long while, been met with open, collective resolve.

The results bear this out. Over the past hundred days, 2,581 traffickers have been arrested, nearly 1,431 kilograms of narcotics, including 23.29 kilograms of heroin, have been seized, and assets exceeding Rs 188.89 crore have been confiscated in a deliberate effort to strangle the finances of narco-terror networks. These are not modest figures by any measure, and the credit for them belongs squarely to the district administrations and police units who have translated intent into action on the ground, often in difficult and sensitive terrain.

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Yet a hundred days, however successful, is only a beginning. The message from this campaign must now be allowed to settle into the public consciousness: there is no longer any safe corner in Jammu and Kashmir for those who traffic in poison. The law, aided increasingly by technology and inter-agency coordination, will catch up with offenders sooner or later. But this is precisely the juncture at which complacency becomes most dangerous. Drug networks are adaptive by nature; they retreat under pressure only to resurface through new routes and new intermediaries. The momentum so painstakingly built over these months must not be allowed to slacken. If anything, it must be intensified, with sustained pressure applied to every link in the supply chain, from the border to the neighbourhood peddler. Pressure should be maintained.

Equally, and perhaps more importantly in the long run, is the question of what becomes of those already caught in addiction's grip. They are not criminals to be shunned but victims to be rehabilitated, and the three-year plan unveiled by the Lieutenant Governor, moving from medical treatment through education and employment to long-term relapse prevention, represents a sensible and humane roadmap. Its success, however, will depend on execution as much as intent. Families must be willing to seek help without fear of stigma, communities must extend support rather than judgement, and the administration must ensure that rehabilitation infrastructure keeps pace with demand.

None of this can succeed without society's continued participation. Citizens must keep reporting drug activity in their midst rather than treating it as someone else's problem, and civic institutions, schools, religious bodies and community groups must sustain the vigilance they have shown over these hundred days. The foundations of a serious, sustained campaign are now firmly in place. What remains is the collective will to see it through to its end. The time has come to wage the final, decisive assault on drugs, and Jammu and Kashmir cannot afford to blink now.