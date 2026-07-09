'Films like 'Baby Do Die Do' a step in right direction': Huma Qureshi on playing a regular looking assassin

New Delhi, Jul 9: Huma Qureshi, known for challenging the conventional portrayal of the Hindi film heroine through projects such as "Maharani" and "Gangs of Wasseypur", hopes that her new film "Baby Do Die Do", a thriller about a deaf and mute assassin, leads to more such interesting roles being written for women.

The actor, who has also produced the movie, said the beauty of playing a character like "Baby" is that she is not outlined and easily mixes into the crowd, say a Mumbai local.

"The fact that she is so normal and regular looking and yet such a lethal killer is what makes it such an interesting tale... We just wanted to make a very relatable character. Baby is somebody you just meet in a Mumbai local and not bat an eyelid," Qureshi told PTI in an interview.

"I think there could be a lot more change when it comes to writing better parts. There's definitely a step in the right direction."

Asked about the way women action stars are often portrayed as femme fatale figures on screen, the actor said that is coming from patriarchy.

"That's a misogynistic way of looking at it that women have to be in these tight-fitting clothes, hyper sexualised sort of imagery to be able to be assassins," she said.

The film, directed by Nachiket Samant, released on July 3. The movie also features Sikandar Kher as Zafar, Chunky Panday as PM Jain, Seema Pahwa as Anjum Khan and Rachit Singh as Siddhu. It is produced by Qureshi and her brother and actor Saqib Saleem under Saleem Siblings and Samant.

The 39-year-old actor said she read the script of the film four years ago and immediately knew she wanted to act in it.

"I read the script four years back, and I decided I wanted to act in it. When I didn't find a suitable producer, we decided to produce it under my production company called Saleem Siblings, and I love the fact that it is pulpy, it is cool, it has got a female hit woman, and she is deaf and mute, and she has a gun," she said.

"I would say it is quirky, it is a thriller, it is also a comedy and a musical as it has original composition and a very unique style. I think the director has brought a sensibility which is very his own, and the character is called Baby Karmarkar; that is a beautiful name."

Qureshi said the film's title "Do Die Do" is, in fact, a translation of the character's surname.

Asked about her preparation for the role, the actor said she took training in sign language and also visited schools for children with special needs to understand the nuances of her character in the film.

"I had a coach, who had me learn sign language but the sign language had to be more universal. I also went to a school for a kids with the special needs... They were not able to speak or hear, and there is a whole spectrum of that and I had to study about that and spend time with those kids... I learnt a lot of stillness because even if I was not able to speak, I think that was the easier part. But not being able to react (to a sound) was far harder. So a lot of physical challenges but I thoroughly enjoyed it," she said.

Qureshi explained that for her character, her disability is an asset.

"I think when you think of people, especially women with disabilities, you almost think of it as a weakness; you almost think of them as weak. Here you had a hitwoman, who is lethal and is a weapon of mass destruction. Yet, she has a disability that is actually not her weakness; it is her strongest asset," she said.

"The reason why we call our film like the first desi hit woman is because there hasn't been a hit woman; people have been spies, people have been psycho killers, people have been several things, but not really a hitwoman, not the woman who takes a contract to knock off people," she said.

Qureshi will next feature in "Toxic" alongside Yash. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is set to release on August 26. The actor essays the role of Elizabeth in the film. (AGENCIES)