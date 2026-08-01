Film submission deadline for 1st IFFJK extended upto Aug 1

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 31: The film submission deadline for 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026 has been extended until 1st August, 2026 11:59 PM, to provide filmmakers final opportunity to register their entries for participation in the inaugural edition of the festival.

The IFFJK, organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), is scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026. The festival aims to establish Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant destination for cinema, creativity and cultural exchange while providing a prestigious platform for filmmakers from across the world to showcase their work.

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The Festival is receiving tremendous response with more than 900 entries received from around 50 countries. This encouraging response from both national and international filmmakers underscores the growing confidence in Jammu & Kashmir as an emerging hub for film production, cinematic excellence and creative collaboration.

The four-day festival will feature screenings of selected films, interactive sessions, masterclasses, panel discussions and cultural engagements, offering opportunities for filmmakers, industry experts, students and cinema lovers to exchange ideas and explore new avenues of collaboration.

The festival also aims to promote the culture of Jammu & Kashmir through Cinema, promote artistic excellence, cultural exchange, and cinematic innovation by exhibiting and recognising outstanding films from around the world.

The DIPR is planning a slew of activities to ensure participation from all stakeholders.

Pertinent to mention, the curtain raiser ceremony of the festival was held on July 17, 2026, inviting filmmakers, artists, producers and cinema enthusiasts from around the world to participate in the landmark event.