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Home / Videos / Film Festival Will Boost Filmmakers’ Confidence, Encourage More Shoots in Kashmir: Ramesh Sippy

Film Festival Will Boost Filmmakers’ Confidence, Encourage More Shoots in Kashmir: Ramesh Sippy

“This film festival is a beginning and will augur well for the future. The improved situation will boost filmmakers’ confidence and encourage more shootings in kashmir,” says veteran Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy after attending a film screening at INOX...

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Daily Excelsior
04:08 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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“This film festival is a beginning and will augur well for the future. The improved situation will boost filmmakers’ confidence and encourage more shootings in kashmir,” says veteran Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy after attending a film screening at INOX Theatre in Srinagar as part of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.

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