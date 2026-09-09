Film Festival Will Boost Filmmakers’ Confidence, Encourage More Shoots in Kashmir: Ramesh Sippy
“This film festival is a beginning and will augur well for the future. The improved situation will boost filmmakers’ confidence and encourage more shootings in kashmir,” says veteran Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy after attending a film screening at INOX...
“This film festival is a beginning and will augur well for the future. The improved situation will boost filmmakers’ confidence and encourage more shootings in kashmir,” says veteran Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy after attending a film screening at INOX Theatre in Srinagar as part of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.
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