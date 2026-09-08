Film festival gives Kashmir youth platform to tell stories: Shaikh, Shah

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 7: Jammu and Kashmir's first international film festival can give young filmmakers in the region a platform to tell their own stories and connect with filmmakers from across the world, actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Taha Shah Badussha said today.

Shaikh, who attended the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) as one of the hosts alongside Badussha, made the remarks during a joint press conference ahead of the festival's inauguration at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Advertisement

Shaikh said cultural events provide "a lot of encouragement" to young people and urged the region's youth to pursue education and cultural activities.

"Any cultural event like this gives a lot of encouragement to the youth," she said.

"I am just so proud that this is happening and I just want all the youth here to move forward, study, do cultural activities and do something good for the environment," she said.

Shaikh said the festival, which has received entries from around 80 countries, could also help international filmmakers discover Kashmir's people, locations and stories. "They are also going to understand how beautiful this place is and what all can be done here," she said.

She stressed the importance of telling stories through cinema, music and poetry, saying it was important to look at the world from a local lens.

Shaikh, whose mother is from Kashmir, said she was happy to return to the region and be part of the festival, describing her visit as a return home.

Badussha called on young people to pick up cameras and document stories from their own communities.

"What we want to say here at the Kashmir Youth Festival is that we are here to share and we are here to inspire more youth to take up the camera and share stories of their country, of their city, of their town, of their home, of their family," he said.

He said filmmakers attending the festival could become part of the local community and eventually tell their own stories about Kashmir. "I think that the directors become part of the community, become part of Kashmir, and then they can tell their own stories," he said.

Badussha, who said he had previously visited Kashmir two or three times for film shoots, said the festival had allowed him to see the region from a different perspective. "I can't explain the surmountable beauty that Kashmir possesses," he said, adding that filmmakers could help "show the world what Kashmir truly is."