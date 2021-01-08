Filing of Immovable Property Returns

Should principally the need be there to “inform” and then “remind” also responsible officers and bureaucrats that it was mandatory for them to file the details on a standard format, about their immovable properties along with other details like how acquired, source , present market value etc? And, if after taking that avoidable initiative by the General Administration Department followed by facilitating filing of these returns through online mode, several officers do not file their returns, what message they were sending down the levels of their juniors and subordinates except that considerably delaying if not suppressing such a vital information which had a direct bearing on their integrity and image , was perhaps all in order and they too should follow such “footsteps”.

The clear cut instructions from the Department of Personnel and Training have to be complied with to lend credibility to the very purpose of recording properly how much and where one had properties. Non-compliance means something is fishy and tried to be hidden which does not augur well especially for the concerned IAS officers who could come under the category of defaulters. One holding responsible Government office had to be over cautious and highly prompt in filing such returns. We appreciate the decision taken to route late submission through vigilance scanner. Disciplinary proceedings against those officers wont to hard core non-compliance, must be initiated.