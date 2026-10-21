Fighter jet crashes in eastern  France, killing at least 1 person

PARIS, Oct 21: A fighter jet crashed in eastern France, leaving at least one person dead, the French armed forces said on Wednesday.

The Mirage 2000D combat aircraft was returning from a mission when it crashed late Tuesday evening, according to the armed forces ministry.

The plane's crew consisted of a fighter pilot and a weapons systems officer from the French Air and Space Force. One body has been recovered and a search for the second crew member is ongoing.

An investigation into the cause of the crash has been opened.

The Mirage 2000D specialises in ground-attack missions. A two-seat aircraft, it is designed to operate in complex environments, the ministry said.

It supports conventional air operations and power-projection missions. (AP)