Fight to safeguard democracy: Mehbooba

Extends support to CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI, July 23:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed her support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrating against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, and described the agitation as a fight to safeguard the Constitution and democracy.

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Addressing the protesters at the Jantar Mantar, Mehbooba praised the youth for enduring harsh weather conditions while demanding justice and transparency in the recruitment process, saying their struggle would discourage corruption, paper leaks and other injustices.

The protesters led by the CJP have been camping at the Jantar Mantar since last month demanding accountability over the NEET paper 'leak' and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

Calling it a defining moment for the country's youth, Mehbooba alleged that the nation witnessed increasing incidents of "divide and rule" politics, exam paper leaks, corruption and crimes against women over the past several years.

"This is what we have seen in the country for the last 12 years - divide and rule. Sometimes 'chanda chori' (donations theft), sometimes paper leaks, sometimes rapes. Even cows are safer than children in our country today," she said.

The PDP chief also criticised the judiciary and the Centre, claiming that the concerns of the protesting students did not receive adequate attention despite their prolonged agitation.

"Our judiciary says 'we don't have time for that'. So, if these people don't stand up today against this brutality, against this injustice, I think our country will become worse than it was in 1947.

"A change has to happen… These people (youth) will bring it. If we need to save the Constitution, these people will do it," Mehbooba said.

She also said that many parents spend lakhs of their hard-earned money to educate their children, and if the youth do not stand up against injustice today, the country will face serious consequences.

Mehbooba also warned that if the Constitution is not saved today, those at the helm of affairs will turn the rest of the country into an "open jail", drawing a parallel to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, she expressed hope that the protesting youth will not bow down, and said the Government should also refrain from messing with them as they are the "biggest power". (PTI)