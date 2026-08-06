RAJOURI/JAMMU, Aug 6: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday asserted that his government and the National Conference (NC) would continue their efforts for the restoration of statehood until it is achieved.

Responding to a question on whether more steps would be taken following demonstrations across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday seeking restoration of statehood, Abdullah said, "Yes. We will continue our efforts until statehood is restored."

The chief minister made the remarks while interacting with reporters after reviewing relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-hit Rajouri district.

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His comments come days after he and NC president Farooq Abdullah led a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, demanding the restoration of statehood and constitutional rights for Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two Union Territories after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. The NC has consistently maintained that the restoration of full statehood remains one of its key political commitments. (AGENCIES)