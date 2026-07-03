FIDE rating chess tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: The FIDE Rating Chess Tournament commenced at LA-VEERAZ Chess Hall, Khara Madana, (Bari Brahmana) with 157 players from six states participating in the event.

The tournament was inaugurated by Atul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of the Planning and Development Commission of the All India Chess Federation, who wished the participants success. The event is being organised by the Jammu District Chess Association under the aegis of the All J&K Chess Association and the All India Chess Federation.

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A total of eight rounds will be played in accordance with FIDE Laws of Chess, providing players an opportunity to earn or improve their international FIDE ratings based on their performances.

After two rounds, local players Paras Sharma, Medansh Goyal, Krishna Kundu, Vaibhav Dwedi, Aarav Arora and Tejaspreet were among the leaders.

FIDE Arbiter Bindu Pathania is serving as the Chief Arbiter, assisted by deputy arbiters Arvindu, Nirmal Sharma, Ritish, Mansha Mahajan and Stuti Gupta.

A seminar on "how to become a big player" was also conducted by Commonwealth gold medallist Meenal Gupta for players and parents.