FICCI FLO provides cooling aids, power banks to traffic cops

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: In a gesture of appreciation for the unwavering dedication and service of Jammu's traffic police personnel, FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL), in collaboration with Lakshyam, distributed 100 portable neck fans and over 60 power banks to traffic cops, here today.

The initiative was organised to acknowledge the commitment of traffic personnel who spend long hours regulating traffic and ensuring public safety, often under challenging weather conditions and extreme summer temperatures.

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The neck fans and power banks are intended to provide much-needed comfort and convenience, helping officers remain connected, alert and better equipped while performing their duties in the field.

The distribution programme was conducted in the presence of Nisha Nathyal, DIG Traffic Jammu-Kashmir and Amit Bhasin, SSP Traffic Jammu.

Among others who attended the event included Varsha Bansal, chairperson, Varuna Anand, National Initiative Head - Textiles, Handloom & Handicrafts, FICCI FLO and past chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL and Sona Mehta, vice chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL.