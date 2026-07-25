FICCI FLO organizes workshop on digital entrepreneurship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (FLO JKL), in collaboration with Amazon Saheli, successfully organized an empowering workshop on digital entrepreneurship, here today.

The workshop was attended by 75 participants, including FLO members, women from Self Help Groups, Mission YUVA participants, women from cooperative societies and aspiring entrepreneurs.

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The programme was graced by Devyani Rana, MLA Nagrota Constituency, as the chief guest, along with Neha Mahajan, president, Mahila Morcha, BJP Jammu & Kashmir, Sunaina Saini, deputy Director, Employment, Rekha Bali, assistant Director, Employment, Preeti Sharma, Joint Registrar Cooperatives (Special) and Principal, Centre for Cooperative Management and Vikrant Dogra, Chairman, The Unati Agri Allied and Marketing Multistate Cooperative Society Ltd. and Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir Dairy Cooperative Federation Limited.

The event also witnessed the participation of market, enterprise development, and financial experts from Jammu district.

The workshop was led by Kashish Diwan, Strategic Partnerships Executive, Amazon India, who introduced participants to the Amazon Saheli programme and shared practical insights on leveraging e-commerce to build, scale and sustain women-led businesses.

Welcoming the initiative, Varsha Bansal, Chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL, expressed her delight over FLO's partnership with Amazon Saheli, describing it as a significant step towards fostering women's economic empowerment and financial independence.

The session was seamlessly compered by Anahita Anand, Digital Literacy Vertical Head and Initiative Lead for Amazon Saheli, FICCI FLO JKL and was attended by FLO JKL Core Team members, including Ruchika Gupta, past Chairperson; Shipra Aggarwal, Treasurer; Deepti Gandotra, Joint Secretary and Tanisha Pallan, Joint Treasurer.