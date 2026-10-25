FICCI FLO, MM Foundation distribute bicycles to girls

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL), in collaboration with the Mukul Madhav Foundation, organised a bicycle distribution initiative at Government School, Khana Chargal, to support girl students from rural communities and promote continued access to education.

The initiative seeks to address one of the everyday challenges faced by girl students in rural areas—commuting to school. By providing bicycles, the programme aims to make their journey safer and more convenient, encourage regular attendance, and enable them to pursue their education with greater confidence and independence. The initiative reflects the shared vision of working towards a better tomorrow by creating opportunities for every girl child. This effort is especially significant as it was undertaken in a rural area where access to basic transportation is limited and it is very difficult for students to even obtain bicycles.

Advertisement

The programme was graced by Priya Sethi, former Minister and vice president, BJP J&K unit, as the chief guest. Varsha Bansal, Chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL; Rupika Sai, Senior Vice Chairperson; and Sona Mehta were present on behalf of the FLO JKL leadership. The school was represented by its Principal, Anita Sharma, while the Mukul Madhav Foundation was represented by Aman Mishra.

The initiative was supported through the CSR efforts of Finolex Industries, with which the Mukul Madhav Foundation is associated for its CSR initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Varsha Bansal said a bicycle may appear to be a simple intervention, but for a girl student in a rural area, it can remove a significant barrier to education, improve mobility, and strengthen her confidence.

Priya Sethi said the initiative is a thoughtful step towards supporting girls from rural communities, especially in an area where it is very difficult to even get bicycles, and encouraging them to pursue their aspirations.