Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: In a significant step towards empowering young women through education, skill development and entrepreneurship, FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government General Zorawar Singh Memorial Degree College, Reasi, to establish a Young Women Affinity Group (YWAG) at the institution.

The collaboration aims to create meaningful opportunities for young women students through digital literacy, financial empowerment, entrepreneurship development, mentorship and industry exposure.

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Under the MoU, FICCI FLO JKL will facilitate specialised workshops, training programmes and expert interactions to equip students with relevant skills for emerging career opportunities. The initiative will focus on financial literacy programmes, digital learning modules, entrepreneurial corners and capacity-building sessions to encourage innovation, independent thinking and entrepreneurial aspirations among students.

A key highlight of the partnership will be the formation of the FICCI FLO Young Women Affinity Group (YWAG) at the college, providing a dedicated platform for students to engage in peer learning, mentorship, leadership development and regular knowledge-sharing activities.

The MoU was signed by Varsha Bansal, Chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL, and Prof Mamta Gupta, Principal, Government General Zorawar Singh Memorial Degree College, Reasi.

The occasion was attended by Rupika Sahai, Senior Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL; Tanisha Palan, Joint Treasurer, FICCI FLO JKL; and Prof Irfan Ali from GDC Reasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Varsha Bansal said: “Through this association, we hope to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical exposure by providing students with access to mentorship, skills, industry interactions and entrepreneurial guidance. We want to encourage young women to believe in their potential, explore opportunities and become financially independent and confident individuals.”