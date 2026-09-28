FICCI FLO JKL organizes evening of Sufi music with Nizami Brothers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL) here today hosted a soulful evening of Sufi music featuring renowned Nizami Brothers at SKICC Cottage Lawns, Srinagar, under the theme ‘Where Music Meets Purpose.’

The evening brought together music, culture and social responsibility, with Sujit Kumar, IGP Kashmir Zone, as the chief guest. The concert was organized in support of the education of children of J&K Police martyrs, reflecting FICCI FLO JKL’s commitment to honouring the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the people.

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As part of the initiative, FICCI FLO JKL presented a cheque of Rs. 5 lakh towards supporting the education of the children of J&K Police martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Varsha Bansal, Chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL, said, “Music has the ability to bring people together, transcend boundaries and touch hearts. Through this evening, we wanted to create a space where music meets purpose and where we can express our gratitude to the families of our Police martyrs by contributing towards the education of their children.”

The evening was graced by the presence of FICCI FLO JKL’s past Chairpersons — Ritu Singh, Varuna Anand, Ruchika Gupta and Aarti Chowdhary.

Also present on the occasion were members of the chapter’s core team, including Rupika Sahai, Senior Vice Chairperson; Sona Mehta, Vice Chairperson and Tanisha Pallan, Joint Treasurer, along with members of the Executive Committee, distinguished guests, members of the Police fraternity, administration, business community and civil society.

The Nizami Brothers captivated the audience with their powerful and soulful Sufi renditions, creating an evocative evening celebrating the rich musical and cultural heritage of Kashmir.