FICCI FLO flags off first-ever women-led EV rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh today flagged off a first-ever women-led Electric Vehicle (EV) Rally from Jammu, with the participation of 22 women across 10 electric cars.

The event was conducted under the overall guidance and Leadership of Dr Vikas Gupta, Director Tourism Jammu.

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The rally was flagged off by Arun Manhas, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, and Aijaz Qaiser Malik, Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, in the presence of members of FICCI FLO JKL and other stakeholders.

The rally was organised with the objective of promoting sustainable tourism in Jammu & Kashmir, highlighting the potential of electric mobility in a UT that is ecologically sensitive and where tourism is a major contributor to the economy.

The EV rally will also make stops at different tourist destinations along the route, showcasing Jammu’s diverse tourism potential and encouraging travellers to explore destinations beyond conventional tourist circuits.

Speaking on the occasion, Varsha Bansal, Chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL, said, “Jammu & Kashmir is blessed with unparalleled natural beauty and it is our responsibility to ensure that tourism grows without compromising the environment. Through this women-led EV rally, we want to demonstrate that sustainable mobility and tourism can move together towards a greener J&K, while also showcasing the incredible tourism potential of Jammu.”

Arun Manhas said, “Initiatives such as this EV rally are an important step towards creating awareness about clean mobility and demonstrating how sustainable practices can become an integral part of Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism and economic growth.”

Aijaz Qaiser Malik highlighted the diverse tourism potential of Jammu and the importance of promoting destinations across the region.

He said, “Jammu has a wealth of tourist destinations, many of which have immense potential to be explored and promoted. A rally such as this provides an opportunity to showcase these destinations while also promoting clean and responsible travel.”

Among others who were present included Dr Ritu Singh, National Initiative Head; Varuna Anand, National Initiative Head; Rupika Sahai, Senior vice chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL; Sona Mehta, vice chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL and Tanisha Pallan, Joint Treasurer, FICCI FLO JKL.

The rally will travel from Jammu to Srinagar, with stops at selected tourist destinations to promote Jammu tourism, and will culminate in Srinagar on September 26.