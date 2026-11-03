FICCI FLO delegation meets JU VC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: A delegation of FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, led by its senior vice chairperson Rupika Sahai, met University of Jammu Vice Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai here today.

During the meeting they discussed various initiatives undertaken by the organisation, particularly in the fields of health and education.

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The delegation apprised the Vice Chancellor of the organisation's activities and initiatives aimed at contributing to different sectors of society.

They also complimented Prof. Umesh Rai for establishing the Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence at the University of Jammu, along with its sub-office in Kashmir to serve the Kashmir Chapter.

The members also appreciated the establishment of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board at the university.

Prof. Umesh Rai appreciated FICCI FLO for its active role and contribution towards various sectors.

He also outlined the forthcoming programmes of the Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence, including initiatives to be undertaken through its Kashmir Chapter.

Other members of the delegation included Iruvanthika Chowdhary, Karen Mahajan and Chandni Kapoor.

Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, University of Jammu, and Ranjeet Kalra of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), University of Jammu, were also present on the occasion.