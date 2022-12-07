FFC framed to probe non-compliance of guidelines in constt of PMGSY roads

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: Government today accorded sanction to the constitution of a Fact Finding Committee (FFC) to inquire into the non-compliance of DPR and PMGSY guidelines in construction of roads from Sallian to Mahara, Bunikhet to Chanansar, Km 7th of T01 to Behrangalla and Chandimarh to Dogrianin district Poonch.

According to the Order, the fact finding committee will be comprised of Chief Engineer PMGSY Jammu as chairman and SE PMGSY Circle Jammu, SE DIQC Jammu and SQC PMGSY as three members.

The Committee shall enquire into the circumstances under which DPRs and alignment of these projects, roads gradient have been compromised beyond PMGSY guidelines. It will identify engineers and contractors who were involved into this process and approved these alleged changes. The Committee will also determine level of omission and commission of all involved officers, officials and others.

“The Committee shall also propose remedial course of action for completion of Stage-II works of these road projects,” the Order said and further mentioned that enquiry report shall be submitted to the Administrative Department within a period of 15 days without fail.