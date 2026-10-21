Festive Fitness

Shahnaz Husain

Worried about putting on weight in the festival season? You’re not alone. The festive season brings joy, family, and plenty of feasts. This is a time for celebration, indulgence, and gathering with loved ones. There’ll be dinners with lavish spreads, parties with endless buffets and boxes upon boxes of mouth-watering sweets!.

Holiday parties, family feasts, travel, and a packed social calendar can make it difficult to maintain a regular workout routine and stick to your usual diet

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This time of the year can be a minefield for even the most disciplined fitness enthusiasts.

And to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with rest and relaxation. In fact, a pause can be exactly what your body and mind need. But completely abandoning your fitness routine during the busyness of festive commitments can leave you feeling sluggish and make it an uphill struggle before you’ve even begun.

The good news? You don’t need to choose between celebration and health.

While socialising is unavoidable, you do not need to compromise on your health and fitness. How can you do this?

1---Keep Moving--

It's also common for people to skip morning walks and workouts around the festival time, as the celebrations continue till late at night or start early in the morning.

Walking is a magic pill, a panacea for reducing the risk of so many lifestyle diseases.

Walking is a convenient and easy way to stay fit during Diwali festivities, and one can always find time for a quick walk while making arrangements and participating in get-togethers.

Walking with family or friends during celebrations can be a great way to spend quality time together and enjoy each other's company.

. A 30-minute walk can reduce your risk of getting into depression, heart disease by 30 per cent and diabetes by as much as 50 per cent, and it is more practical to go for a stroll after a meal as it promotes the passage of digested food through the Gastrointestinal system and can assist in controlling blood glucose levels. Heading for a post-meal walk may provide people with the reduced sensation of bloating, acidity and gas while also positively improving the sleep cycle. Walking promotes health in a variety of aspects, and it may be done at any time of the day.

Consider walking early in the morning or late at night if you have a busy day planned.

3------Keep Up with Your Workout Routine

Many gyms are closed during the holidays, while a few may still be operating. If you are one of those people whose gyms are on vacation too, don’t take that as an excuse to sit home and do nothing. There are so many things that you can still do to stay fit.

Consider festive activities like dancing or walking with family and friends.

Maintain your workout routine, even if it means shorter sessions.

Physical activity not only burns calories but also boosts your mood. Outdoor cardio regimens are another helpful thing that you can do, like running, swimming, playing sports, or just cycling for 30 minutes.

Exercise every day for a minimum of 30 minutes to stay energetic and build resistance against diseases. Exercise can contribute to overall health and fitness by elevating the heart rate, improving blood circulation, and boosting metabolism. Physical activity not only burns calories but also boosts your mood. So make dancing a part of the Diwali party and get in some movement and dance exercise.

Put in your agenda / Decide on a time and stick to it. Many of the festival parties and dinners take place at Night, so get ready to hit your exercise /yoga session in the Morning.

1------ Eat Nutritious Foods

You don't want to get sick during the festive season, do you?

. Be mindful of what you eat. Mindful eating means sticking to gluten-free meals as often as possible: This includes bread, roti, random snacks, bready dishes like pizza crackers, etc.

Source sweets made from natural sweeteners like dates, honey, and raisins. This will not only benefit you, but also your guests. This will also help you control cravings and overindulgence, as natural sugars don't create that addiction.

Opt for lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. This provides essential nutrients, keeping you energised and reducing the temptation for unhealthy snacks. If you cannot avoid snacking, choose nuts, seeds, fruits, or low-fat yoghurt.

A fistful of pistachios or peanuts will keep you satiated and your blood glucose levels stable.

. Protein-rich snacks also slow down the sugar spike in the body.

Greek yoghurt can be used in place of sour cream, while swapping out the baked potatoes for sweet potato salad can work wonders. Instead of heavy cream soups, choose broth-based soups and substitute healthful bean-based dips instead of heavy cheese dips. Adding roasted vegetables and gently dressed salads to the meal, along with a healthy smoothie, works as great alternatives to help build some healthy habits

Also, keep some salads/vegetables with a yoghurt dip for healthy snacking. Including more fruits and vegetables in various dishes is a great way to compensate for the festive indulgence. Naturally available foods are rich in fibres, minerals, and nutrients and are fat-free; in short, they are the best way to ensure glowing skin, a healthy gut, and complete wellbeing

2--Stay Hydrated and Limit Sugary Drinks

Amidst the festivities, don't forget to drink water. Drinking more water will flush out more toxins. It’s that simple. The easiest way to limit your calorie intake is to follow this simple rule. Alcohol and sweets tend to make you dehydrated, which is the last thing you want during a party.

Have a glass of water between every drink. Eat some carbohydrates 1 hour before you start drinking. Drinking a few glasses of water before a big party will make you feel fuller, eat less, and get your digestive system going at the same time. Adding a slice of lemon or a few mint leaves will give flavour to the water.

Proper hydration supports metabolism, aids digestion and keeps your energy levels up. Avoid excessive sugary drinks and opt for water, herbal teas, or infused water for a refreshing choice. Lime and warm water are a great way to detox your body after those heavy meals and alcohol. Green tea is also a great option to cleanse your body.

• 4--Get Your Quality Sleep

From late-night gaming sessions to early-morning rituals, the holiday season can also disrupt the sleep cycle. Lack of sleep can lead to tiredness and several health problems. Getting a good night’s sleep during the festive season is very difficult but also necessary. It is also one of the best ways to stay fit and healthy during this season. Make sure you plan your chores for the day accordingly and get at least six to eight hours of sleep

Sleep also helps your digestive system recover and your brain to self-clean and organise your thoughts.

Getting enough sleep helps to regulate the hormones that control appetite, so you’re less likely to overeat if you’re well-rested.

5---Learn to say ‘No’

It is common to push food onto each other’s plates as a sign of love and care. It is fine to politely decline the kind gesture if you have already eaten enough. Accept that you can not eat everything in one sitting, so choose for yourself. See the item that will satisfy your stomach and heart at the same time. Select the drink that you like.

If you find it hard to say ‘no’, try to say ‘later’ instead. This way, you don’t seem impolite, and hopefully, your host won’t remember to press you to eat more

The author is an internationally famous beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India