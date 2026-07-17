F&ES aspirants seek expedited ACB probe into recruitment scam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 16: Aggrieved Fire and Emergency Services aspirants today urged the authorities to expedite the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation into the alleged 2020 recruitment scam and ensure a clear and transparent recruitment process.

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Addressing a press conference here, the aspirants said they have suffered for years due to repeated irregularities in the recruitment process and appealed to the administration to deliver justice without further delay.

"We want it to reach the administration so that justice is done promptly," an aggrieved aspirant, Nisar Ahmad, said.

Ahmad said the case is currently being investigated by the ACB and pointed out that 103 aspirants have recently been terminated as part of the action taken so far. "We have faith in the LG administration that they will bring it to justice. We now want the investigation to be speeded up," he said.

He alleged that the recruitment process, which began in 2013, was marred by repeated irregularities, including paper leaks and corruption during three examinations conducted up to 2020. "We have lost a lot of time. It began in 2013 and in 2020 there were three exams strewn with paper leaks and other things," he said.

The aspirants maintained that their fight is not against those who secured jobs but against the alleged corruption in the recruitment process. "The rest of the people who have been recruited are also through scam and corruption. We have no issue with the candidates but the system and corrupt officials who have wasted our time and youth," another aspirant said.

While acknowledging the action taken by the ACB, they demanded that the probe be expedited and widened to identify all those responsible. "The important thing is that we had not expected what ACB has done so far but we now want to speed up the investigation," an aggrieved aspirant said.

The aspirants also sought a special policy for candidates who have become overage because of the prolonged recruitment process. "Many of us have crossed the age limit and want the government to create a job policy as is the policy in other states. It was not our fault but the system or corrupt officials who have done the malpractices," an aspirant said.