Fertiliser Subsidy Support

Wars rarely end where they begin. The conflict between Iran and the United States has unsettled every economy, but its consequences have been felt unequally and invisibly. Some effects arrived with a bang, such as the CNG shortage that left commuters and drivers queuing for hours. Others have unfolded quietly, far from the television cameras. The disruption to the global fertiliser trade belongs in this second category. It is the invisible shock, and it is landing on the people who can least afford it: India's farmers.

Only a handful of countries produce the raw materials the world's fertilisers depend on, and the plants that process them are vast, capital-intensive facilities. When even one falters, or when a chokepoint such as the Strait of Hormuz is closed, the tremor runs through every importing nation. India imports around 60 per cent of its DAP requirements and depends almost entirely on imports for potash. It also relies on foreign phosphoric acid, ammonia and sulphur. The International Food Policy Research Institute reports that phosphate fertiliser prices have risen by 25 to 30 per cent, while sulphur prices have more than doubled in six months.

As the rabi season begins, the farmer's dilemma is stark. They can buy fertiliser at market rates that have become punishing, or they can apply less, or none at all. The second option may look like prudence, but it carries a heavy price. Reduced nutrient application means lower yields, i.e., less food, less income and greater rural distress. Small and marginal farmers, who operate on thin margins and have little access to credit, would suffer most.

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It is in this context that the Union Cabinet's decision deserves to be understood. By approving a subsidy of Rs 62,370 crore for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the rabi season, an increase of 64 per cent over the previous year, the Centre has chosen to absorb the shock rather than transmit it. The sharpest rises, in the nitrogen and sulphur components, track precisely the inputs that have become dearest. The commitment to keep DAP available at Rs 1,350 a bag, together with continued freight support for single superphosphate and the retention of subsidy on ammonium sulphate, gives farmers a measure of certainty at the point where they need it most. As the PM observed, the aim is that changes in international prices should not reach the farmer's field.

Critics will point to the fiscal cost, and the concern is not frivolous. The rabi and kharif approvals together already exceed the budgeted allocation for P&K nutrients, and the overall fertiliser bill will almost certainly overshoot the original estimate. Others will note that national stocks stand at a comfortable 23.52 million tonnes and will observe that elections in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, are approaching. These points merit honest discussion. But they should not obscure the larger truth. Agriculture remains the country's largest source of employment, and food security is not a luxury to be traded against fiscal tidiness. A Government that allowed input costs to depress sowing would pay a far higher price later, in lower output, firmer food inflation and unrest in the countryside. Whatever the electoral calendar, supporting farmers in a genuine crisis is sound economics as well as sound politics.

Yet a subsidy, however generous, is a cushion and not a cure. It buys time; it does not remove the underlying dependence. The Centre's first step is the right one, but it must be followed by two more. The second is diversification of supply. India must widen its network of import partners, negotiate long-term contracts, and build strategic reserves so that no single route or supplier can hold its harvests hostage. The third, and most promising, is self-reliance. Every agricultural university and research institute in the country should set a clear mandate: develop credible alternatives. Bio-fertilisers, organic nutrient sources, improved nutrient-use efficiency, soil-health-based application and locally available substitutes for scarce inputs all need serious scientific investment. India has a long tradition of frugal innovation, of the improvised and the ingenious, and this is the moment for its scientists to prove it. Until those answers mature, the Government's decision to stand beside the farmer is not merely defensible; it is the only viable course.