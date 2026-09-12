Ferozepur District Court complex receives bomb threat

Ferozepur (Punjab), Sep 12: The District Court complex here received a bomb threat email on Saturday, prompting police to evacuate the premises and suspend public entry while security agencies conducted an extensive search.

The threat came on a day when the National Lok Adalat was scheduled to be held at the complex.

Amid the security checks, the court proceedings remained suspended till 11.30 am.

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Soon after the email was received, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dalbir Singh, along with other senior police officials, reached the spot. A dog squad and bomb disposal teams were also deputed to check the area.

Police teams searched rooms, offices, corridors and other parts of the complex.

SP Singh said the entire complex had been thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious had been found so far.

The threat was being taken seriously and all aspects were being investigated. Technical teams were also working to trace the person who had sent the threatening email, he said.

This is the fifth such threat received by the court complex in around nine months. Earlier, similar emails were received on January 8, April 6, August 12 and August 26. (Agencies)