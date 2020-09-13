Ferguson reveals he became a KKR fan ever since Mccullum’s knock in 2008

Abu Dhabi : New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson revealed that he has been a KKR fan ever since former skipper Brendon McCullum’s unbeaten 158 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever IPL match in 2008.

McCullum had smashed 158 runs off just 73 balls in the opening IPL match. His innings was studded with 10 fours and 13 glorious sixes. Ferguson said, “We used to watch IPL as young chaps.

Brendon (McCullum) was definitely one of our heroes while growing up. After watching him do so well in the first match for KKR, it was hard not to be a Kolkata fan.

So yeah, I am super excited and I think Purple and Gold doesn’t look bad on me at all. The team we have (for this season) is looking super strong. Last year, we ended up sort of mid-table, so hopefully, this year we will get a chance to improve on that performance.”

“I loved watching the first season when Brendon was smashing it all over the park. We didn’t know how big IPL was potentially going to be. I think it was difficult to measure for a Kiwi because here for Black Caps, a crowd of 20,000 is a big crowd.

So, my first season at Pune in front of a sold-out crowd was extremely difficult because I couldn’t get over the noise. Seeing it on TV is one thing but being out there on the field in the IPL is a whole different ball game,” he said in an interview on kkr.in.

The 29-year-old Kiwi fast bowler made a lot of headlines with his brilliant performance in the World Cup last year, and he can’t wait to put on the KKR jersey once again to make a mark in the Dream 11 IPL this year. This season is going to be his second with the Knight Riders family, and he was back to training with the squad on September 11 here after serving his week-long hotel room-quarantine since travelling to the UAE from New Zealand.

Ferguson said that he is looking forward to playing under the KKR coach as McCullum`s aggressive nature on the field resonates with his bowling style. “In my international career, I just missed out on having him as my captain. It was just after the World Cup here in New Zealand. I have bowled to him a few times at the nets. He is one of those New Zealanders who played the game the way he thought it should be played. He was always super aggressive and I guess my bowling mirrors him in a way when it comes to aggression. So yeah, I am thoroughly looking forward to playing under him as coach,” Ferguson said.

He said, “I am super excited. KKR is a team that took me in with open arms and made me feel as a part of the family almost immediately when I got there last year. I made some real good friends there in the team which continue beyond the game as well.” (agencies)