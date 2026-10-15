Fencing, rifle shooting competitions begin in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: The Inter-District UT-Level Competitions in Fencing and Rifle Shooting for AAG Girls commenced at Khel Gaon, Nagrota, and the Shooting Hall, Gandhi Nagar, respectively, under the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

In Under-19 Sabre, Janell Mattoo won gold, Samaya Vaid silver, while Gursimar Kour and Vaibhavi claimed bronze. In Epee, Samiksha Jamwal secured gold, Banshika Verma silver, and Nishta Sharma and Divyanshi Rajput bronze. In Foil, Jaizal won gold, Sanya Vaid silver, while Falak and Safurah bagged bronze.

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The competitions were conducted by departmental experts Ujjwal Gupta, Shifali Gupta, Abdul Qadir, Tonny Matto, Sandeep Kumar, Muzamil Rashid, Vishal Bharti, Ashish Sharma, Vishal Mehra, Aman and Rajesh Virdi, along with other technical officials.

The DYSSO appreciated the enthusiastic participation of young players and encouraged them to uphold discipline, team spirit and sportsmanship. He distributed medals, certificates and trophies among the winners and runners-up. Rifle shooting registration was completed, with results to be announced later.