Female PDD employee killed in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 25: In a tragic road accident, a young female employee of Power Development Department (PDD) died when her Scooty was hit by a bus at MH Chowk, Udhampur, here today.

The deceased has been identified as Ishu Sharma (38), wife of Late Sahil Sharma, resident of Chigli Chowri, Ward No 1, Ramnagar, presently putting up at Ward Number 1, Udhampur.

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According to the police report, the Scooty, bearing registration number JK14G-6073, was hit by the bus (JK14M-0222), which was on its way from the bus stand.

Locals and police rushed to the spot and took the victim to District Hospital Udhampur, where doctors declared her as brought dead.

Police have arrested the bus driver and registered a case in this connection for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in another road accident, an SRTC bus collided with a Hydra vehicle at Jakhani Chowk. However, no one was injured in the accident.

Local police reached the spot and removed the accidental vehicles restoring the normal traffic on the road.