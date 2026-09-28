Fed up with BJP, NC many turning to JKAP: Manjit

Zorawar, others join Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) received a significant boost in Jammu today as nearly three dozen students from Government SPMR College of Commerce and the University of Jammu joined the party, expressing faith in its agenda of "practical, honest and result-oriented politics.

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The new entrants, led by Zorawar Singh, joined the Apni Party at a programme held at the party headquarters, Jammu in the presence of JKAP Provincial president Manjit Singh. The joining programme was organised by JKAP SC wing president Bodh Raj.

On the occasion, Zorawar Singh was appointed president of the JKAP Commerce College Student Wing, with the party leadership expressing confidence that he would strengthen the organisation among students and raise issues concerning the younger generation.

Prominent among those present were JKAP Trade Union Provincial president and Provincial secretary Ajaz Kazmi, Rajiv Singh, Davinder Singh and Ashok Kumar Sharma, District Secretary (Rural).

Welcoming the students into the party fold, Manjit Singh said their decision to join JKAP reflected growing interest among the younger generation in politics that is focused on issues, credibility and achievable commitments rather than slogans. He credited the growing response to the party's political approach under JKAP president Altaf Bukhari, saying that from the very beginning, Bukhari had maintained that the Apni Party would not make promises that were impractical or impossible to fulfil.

"Today's joining is significant because young people are increasingly seeking a political platform where their aspirations are heard and where commitments are backed by a realistic roadmap," Manjit Singh said.

He said students represent an important voice in society and their participation in public life would help bring greater focus on employment, education, skill development, entrepreneurship and opportunities for youth.

Manjit Singh further said that people had become disillusioned with the politics of the National Conference, Congress and BJP, and were now looking towards alternatives that could address their concerns without making unrealistic commitments. He asserted that JKAP would continue to pursue people-oriented and issue-based politics, while remaining focused on Jammu and Kashmir's development, employment generation and protection of the interests of its people.