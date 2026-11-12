Fearless Knight Doda enter Winter Cup quarter-finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Nov 11: Fearless Knight Doda defeated Zargar Eleven in the pre-quarter-final of the Winter Cup First Edition at Sports Stadium Doda to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Batting first after being asked to do so, Zargar Eleven scored 114 runs in their allotted 15 overs. Arshad Zargar top-scored with 63 runs, while Ashiq Hussain contributed 16.

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In reply, Fearless Knight chased down the target in just 11.4 overs, winning the match convincingly. Navneet Sharma smashed 33 runs off 12 balls, while Sahil Butt and captain Vikas Manhas contributed 25 runs each. The victory was built on an aggressive batting display, with Fearless Knight maintaining control of the chase to secure their quarter-final berth.