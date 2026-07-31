FDA Takes Enforcement Action Against Unsafe Ghee And Misbranded Frozen Meat

SRINAGAR, Jul 31: The Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K has initiated enforcement action following the declaration of four Ghee samples, namely Dairy Mohan, Apna Dairy Milk, Sahi Taj, and Milk Bite, as unsafe by the National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad.

Based on the laboratory reports, the Designated Officer, Food Safety, Anantnag, seized 1,250 litres of Ghee belonging to the affected batch numbers, valued at approximately ₹4.88 lakh, and issued a Prohibition Order under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The sale and distribution of the affected batches have also been prohibited under Section 36(3)(b) read with Section 18(1)(f) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Further, Food Safety Teams in the Jammu Division conducted inspections, collected three additional samples of the affected Ghee brands, and forwarded them to NABL-accredited laboratories for analysis of quality and safety parameters.

Advertisement

During the inspections, 1,277 litres of Ghee, valued at approximately ₹4.97 lakh, were seized under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, pending receipt of laboratory analysis reports.

In a separate enforcement action, the Food Safety Team, Srinagar, conducted inspections of seven establishments dealing in meat and meat products. During the inspection, 2,600 kg of frozen meat, valued at approximately ₹5.98 lakh, was seized from an establishment at Bubghair, Kawadara, Srinagar, as the product was found to be misleading due to a mismatch between the contents of the package and the declarations made on the label, in violation of the labelling requirements prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations. The frozen meat was also found to be stored under unsanitary conditions.

Accordingly, a complaint has been filed before the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar (Adjudicating Officer) under Section 61 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, for furnishing false or misleading information or declarations, and under Section 56 for storing food under unhygienic or unsanitary conditions. Section 61 provides for a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh, while Section 56 provides for a penalty of up to ₹1 lakh.

The Food & Drugs Administration, J&K advises members of the public to remain vigilant and report the sale or availability of the prohibited Ghee batches or any suspected case of unsafe, adulterated, or misbranded food through the Toll-Free Helpline 104 or by email at cfsjandk.fnd@jk.gov.in.