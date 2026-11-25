Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: The FDA Team, Jammu, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Food Safety, conducted a late-night enforcement inspection at Jammu Bus Stand and seized 850 kg of paneer, valued at around Rs 1.70 lakh, which was purportedly being transported from Punjab, as revealed by the documents recovered by the enforcement team.

During the inspection, the consignment was found to be transported without adequate temperature-control arrangements and in violation of the prescribed labelling requirements applicable to perishable food commodities under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations made there under. Taking cognizance of the observed violations, the Food Safety Team seized the consignment.

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Necessary investigation into the matter has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the consignment and to identify the persons responsible for the violations.

Further legal action shall be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations made there under.