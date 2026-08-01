FDA Issues Public Health Advisory Against Unsafe "New Fast Tea"; Sale And Distribution Of Affected Batch Prohibited

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: The Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), Jammu & Kashmir, has issued a public health advisory advising consumers not to purchase or consume "Dust Tea (Premium Instant Mix Tea)" marketed under the brand "New Fast Tea", Batch No. 10, packed by M/s INAAM Tea Agency, Thane, Maharashtra, after the product was declared Unsafe by the National Food Laboratory (NFL), Ghaziabad.

The sample was lifted by the Food Safety Officer, Tral, on 27.06.2026 during routine enforcement activities and forwarded to the National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, for analysis.

As per Food Analyst's Report, the sample was found to contain the prohibited synthetic food colours, Tartrazine and Sunset Yellow, rendering the product Unsafe under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations made thereunder.

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Based on the laboratory findings, the Designated Officer (Assistant Commissioner), Pulwama, has issued a Prohibition Order under Section 36(3)(b) read with Section 18(1)(f) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, prohibiting the sale and distribution of the affected batch within District Pulwama. Further regulatory proceedings under the Act have also been initiated.

Consumers in possession of the batch are advised not to consume the product. Any instance of its sale or distribution may be reported immediately to the concerned Designated Officer or the Food & Drugs Administration.

The Food & Drugs Administration, J&K, appeals to the public to remain vigilant and report the sale or availability of the prohibited tea batch or any suspected case of unsafe, adulterated, or misbranded food through the Toll-Free Helpline 104 or by email at cfsjandk.fnd@jk.gov.in.