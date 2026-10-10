FDA Continues Special Enforcement Drive To Ensure Street Food Safety Across UT

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K, continues its special inspection, enforcement and awareness drive targeting street food vendors operating in busy markets and high-footfall areas across all the districts to ensure the availability of safe, hygienic and wholesome food to consumers.

During the drive, 106 inspections were conducted, 18 cases were compounded and fines amounting to ₹20,000 were imposed. Further, six cases were recommended for adjudication under Sections 56 and 58 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, while 22 food samples were lifted for laboratory analysis to assess their compliance with the prescribed food safety standards.

The inspection teams focused on personal hygiene, cleanliness of vending premises, safe food preparation and handling practices, and the use of food-grade utensils and cutlery. Vendors were also sensitized against the use of newspapers for wrapping or serving food, unauthorized synthetic food colours and non-food-grade materials that may compromise food safety.

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As part of the drive, the teams also promoted the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) initiative. Used cooking oil samples were tested on the spot using oil-testing meters to assess Total Polar Compounds (TPC). Vendors were sensitized that cooking oil exceeding the prescribed limit of 25% TPC must not be used for food preparation and should be channelled to authorised aggregators in accordance with applicable requirements.

FDA, J&K, reiterated that the ongoing drive is aimed at strengthening regulatory compliance, improving hygiene standards among street food vendors and safeguarding public health. All Food Business Operators have been directed to comply strictly with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and regulations.

Consumers have been encouraged to actively participate in safeguarding public health by reporting suspected food adulteration, unsafe food or unhygienic food-handling practices email at cfsjandk.fnd@jk.gov.in.