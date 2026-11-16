FDA conducts 85 inspections of meat processing units across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), J&K, conducted 85 inspections of meat storage and processing units across the Union Territory today to check compliance with food safety standards.

The special inspection drive was conducted in the wake of the recent seizure and destruction of 1,600 kg of frozen buffalo meat at Budgam Railway Station.

Advertisement

Officials said during the inspections, 16 Improvement Notices were issued to Food Business Operators (FBOs) under Section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, directing them to rectify deficiencies related to hygiene and sanitation within the prescribed period. Click here to watch video

Besides, 11 cases were recommended for initiation of proceedings under Section 56 of the Act for violations involving unhygienic and unsanitary food processing and handling practices. The provision carries a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, four cases were compounded under relevant provisions of the Act, with a total fine of Rs 4,000 imposed.

The FDA has directed all Food Business Operators dealing in frozen meat and meat products to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation, ensure temperature-controlled storage and transportation, preserve the cold chain throughout the supply chain and comply with prescribed labelling requirements.

Consumers have also been urged to remain vigilant and report any instance of sale or distribution of unsafe or adulterated food through the official email at cfsjandk.fnd@jk.gov.in.