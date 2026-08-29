FDA Conducts 140 Inspections; 55 Food Samples Lifted Across J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: The Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K, conducted food safety enforcement activities across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. During the drive, 140 inspections were conducted and 55 food samples were lifted for testing of quality and safety parameters. The samples included Milk and Milk Products, Edible Oils and Spices, besides other food commodities.

As part of the enforcement action, 17 Improvement Notices were issued to various Food Business Operators under Section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and 11 cases were compounded under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, involving a total penalty of ₹11,000. Further, 97 food labels were scrutinized for compliance with the prescribed labelling requirements, out of which two labels were found non-compliant with the applicable labelling provisions. Besides, one food business registration was cancelled in Reasi district for contravention of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The enforcement activities covered food business establishments, e-commerce establishments dealing with food items, milk and milk products, edible oils, spices and imported food items. Food supplied through PDS, MDM and ICDS channels was also covered during the exercise. The activities were carried out in the districts of Jammu, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Srinagar, Anantnag, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam.

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The concerned Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers have been instructed to continue inspections, sampling, label scrutiny and enforcement activities and to take action against violations in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations made there under.

Consumers have been requested to remain vigilant and report any suspected case of unsafe, adulterated or sub-standard food through Toll-Free Helpline No. 104 or by email at cfsjandk.fnd@jk.gov.in.