FDA collects 34 dairy samples across J&K, issues notice to 3 units

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K has collected 34 samples of milk and milk products from 17 dairy manufacturing units across the Union Territory for laboratory analysis and issued improvement notices to three food business operators after deficiencies were detected during inspections, officials said today.

The inspections covered dairy manufacturing units in Srinagar, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.

Advertisement

During the drive, officials collected 34 samples comprising 14 paneer samples, 10 milk samples, eight dahi samples, one ghee sample and one ice cream sample.

The samples have been forwarded to notified Food Testing Laboratories for analysis to determine whether they conform to the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA said the inspections focused on sanitary and hygienic conditions at the units, implementation of Good Hygienic Practices (GHP), personal hygiene of food handlers, equipment sanitation, storage conditions and overall compliance with statutory food safety requirements.

Three Improvement Notices were issued under Section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to food business operators for rectification of deficiencies observed during the inspections.

The FDA advised consumers to report any suspected cases of unsafe, adulterated or substandard food through its toll-free helpline 104 or by email at cfsjandk.fnd@jk.gov.in.