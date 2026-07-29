FDA bans sale of unsafe ‘Nirmal Fruits Products’ Snack Dressing

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: The Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), Jammu & Kashmir, has prohibited the sale of an unsafe batch of Snack Dressing (Sauce) marketed under the brand "Nirmal Fruits Products" across the Union Territory and ordered its immediate withdrawal and recall from the market in the interest of public health.

The action has been taken under Section 30(2)(a) read with Section 18(1)(f) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the product was declared Unsafe and Misbranded by the National Food Laboratory (NFL), Ghaziabad.

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The affected product is Snack Dressing (Sauce) of Nirmal Fruits Products, Batch No. 02, Manufacturing Date: 02.05.2026, Expiry Date: 01.05.2027, Pack Size: One Litre, manufactured by M/s Nirmal Fruits Products, Industrial Estate, Akhnoor, Jammu.

The sample was lifted on May 16, 2026 by the Food Safety Officer, Akhnoor, from the premises of the manufacturer and forwarded to the National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, on May 19, 2026 for analysis. The Food Analyst, NFL, Ghaziabad, declared the sample Unsafe and Misbranded under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Subsequently, the Designated Officer, Food Safety, Jammu Rural, prohibited the sale of the batch within Jammu district under Section 36(3)(b) read with Section 18(1)(f) of the Act.

In view of the laboratory findings and to safeguard public health, the Commissioner, Food Safety, J&K, has now extended the prohibition across the entire Union Territory under Section 30(2)(a) of the Act.