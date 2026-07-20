FCS&CA Department To Undertake Advance Lifting, Distribution Of Foodgrains For August–October 2026

SRINAGAR, Jul 20: In a significant step to ensure uninterrupted availability of foodgrains to beneficiaries during the forthcoming monsoon season, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), J&K has decided to undertake the advance lifting and distribution of foodgrains allocated under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Non-Priority Household (NPHH) schemes for the months of August, September and October 2026.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to address any logistical and transportation challenges that may arise during the rainy season and to ensure uninterrupted food security across the Union Territory.

Accordingly, the Department has made advance allocation of foodgrains for the three months, enabling the beneficiaries to receive their entitled ration through a single transaction. The entire distribution process has been targeted for completion on or before 31st August, 2026.

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To facilitate smooth implementation of the initiative, the NIC, J&K has been requested to enable the one-time transaction facility in the e-PoS devices for distribution of foodgrains pertaining to the months of August, September and October 2026.

The Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, while speaking in this regard, said that the advance lifting and distribution of foodgrains would strengthen the departmental preparedness and enable an effective response to any situation arising during the monsoon season.

He said that the initiative would ensure uninterrupted availability of foodgrains and safeguard the food security of eligible beneficiaries throughout the Union Territory.

The Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, reiterated that the advance lifting, transportation and distribution of foodgrains shall be undertaken in close coordination with all the stakeholders, including the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Jammu & Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) and the district administration.

Necessary instructions were passed on to the Director, FCS&CA, Jammu and the Director, FCS&CA, Kashmir to personally monitor the lifting, transportation and distribution of the allocated foodgrains. This will ensure that the exercise is completed within the stipulated timeline and that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of his or her entitlement, he added.

The Department issued necessary directions to all concerned officers, Fair Price Shop dealers and other stakeholders to ensure timely lifting, transportation and distribution of the allocated foodgrains, with the entire exercise to be completed by 31st August, 2026, in the interest of public convenience and uninterrupted food security.