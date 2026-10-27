FCIK seeks Debt Recovery Tribunal, cites borrowers’ difficulties

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today reiterated its demand for a Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the financial burden and difficulties faced by local borrowers pursuing cases in Chandigarh.

An FCIK spokesperson said the Federation had requested Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take up the matter with the Union Finance Minister and the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, for a permanent DRT with regular sittings in Srinagar and Jammu. "It also sought circuit sittings in both cities until the tribunal is established," he said.

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The spokesperson said the Federation had received complaints alleging that lawyers failed to pursue cases or attend proceedings despite receiving professional fees, resulting in ex parte decisions. "These complaints merit serious examination and highlight the vulnerability of borrowers who can neither afford repeated travel to Chandigarh nor readily monitor their cases," he said.

Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court judgment in M/s Hotel Alpine Ridge and Others v. Union of India and Others, dated April 12, 2024, the spokesperson said the Federation had highlighted changes in the legal framework governing debt recovery proceedings.

According to FCIK's representation, Sections 17-A and 17-B of the SARFAESI Act had provided remedies through the District Court and High Court in the erstwhile state. The representation said jurisdiction subsequently came to be exercised by the Chandigarh DRT following the 2019 reorganisation, citing a September 10, 2021, notification.